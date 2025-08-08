UN chief calls Israel's decision to control Gaza City 'dangerous escalation'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said Israel's decision to control Gaza City "risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages", according to his spokesperson.

Guterres also warns that an Israeli offensive will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, ''compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza," associate spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said.

The secretary-general reiterated his urgent appeal for a ceasefire, she said.

The UN chief strongly urged Israel to abide by the July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice to end its "unlawful presence" in Palestinian territory including Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Tremblay told UN reporters on Friday.

EU report finds little aid is getting into Gaza The European Union has concluded that little aid is flowing into Gaza despite an understanding reached between Brussels and Israel last month, according to a report by the 27-nation bloc's foreign service.

Although roughly 5,000 trucks entered Gaza during the "limited lifting of the blockade by Israel," there are still "significant operational and bureaucratic constraints" on aid delivery, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Associated Press.

Since May 19, an average of 36 trucks a day has entered Gaza, laden with food, nutrition supplements, medical supplies and chlorine, but 90% was looted once in Gaza, the report says.

The EU had reached an agreement with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza, but officials have not been able to confirm any improvements for themselves.

Israel has blocked an EU monitoring team from entering Gaza because they were not humanitarian aid providers, said Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, a European Commission spokesperson, at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

Palestinians call for emergency UN meeting on Israeli announcement Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, said the Security Council meeting should take place immediately - possibly Friday afternoon or Saturday.

He called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of a military operation to control all of Gaza, starting with Gaza City, which he said is populated by about 1 million Palestinians, "a crazy, irresponsible, dangerous, vicious plan".

"Our objective is to stop Israel from taking this extremely dangerous escalation," he said. "We need all of us collectively to prevail, to stop this insanity and to allow peace to be the option of war and the continuation of the suffering."

