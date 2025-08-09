Left Menu

Trump's Fed Chair Hunt: New Contenders Emerge

President Donald Trump is considering new candidates to lead the Federal Reserve, including economic consultant Marc Sumerlin and former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. The expanded shortlist comes amid criticism of current Chair Jerome Powell. The search is aided by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 01:50 IST
Trump's Fed Chair Hunt: New Contenders Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump is reevaluating his options for the next Federal Reserve Chair, with potential candidates such as economic consultant Marc Sumerlin and former regional Fed leader James Bullard being floated, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Despite having narrowed down the contenders to four last week, Trump has now expanded his search, including prominent names like National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, and current Fed governor Christopher Waller. This expansion follows ongoing dissatisfaction with current Fed Chair Jerome Powell over interest rate cuts, a focus he repeatedly clashed with the President on.

With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spearheading the search, the President's quick nomination of an ally to fill a vacant Fed Board seat underscores the urgency of this decision. The move follows the unexpected resignation of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, hinting at upcoming appointments that could shape monetary policy for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025