Crisis Averted: Shooting Near CDC and Emory University Ends with Suspect Dead

A suspected shooter close to the CDC and Emory University campuses was shot dead, while a law enforcement officer was injured. Authorities confirmed no ongoing threat. The shelter-in-place order was lifted, urging people to avoid the area. Governor Kemp praised emergency response teams for their bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 09-08-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 04:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A suspected shooter near the CDC and Emory University campuses was neutralized by police on Friday, leaving one law enforcement officer injured, authorities reported.

The immediate threat has been neutralized, with Emory University announcing the removal of the shelter-in-place order. Campus buildings at the CDC were reportedly hit by bullets.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr expressed concern and prayed for the community's welfare, while Governor Brian Kemp lauded first responders for their quick and courageous actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

