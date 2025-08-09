Crisis Averted: Shooting Near CDC and Emory University Ends with Suspect Dead

A suspected shooter near the CDC and Emory University campuses was neutralized by police on Friday, leaving one law enforcement officer injured, authorities reported.

The immediate threat has been neutralized, with Emory University announcing the removal of the shelter-in-place order. Campus buildings at the CDC were reportedly hit by bullets.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr expressed concern and prayed for the community's welfare, while Governor Brian Kemp lauded first responders for their quick and courageous actions.

