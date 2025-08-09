India-Pakistan Aerial Clashes: A Silent Smolder
India's Air Force Chief A.P. Singh announced that India shot down six Pakistani aircraft in recent clashes, using the S-400 missile system. The statement marks the first official acknowledgment of India's military actions during the conflict. Pakistan, however, denies any losses and claims it downed several Indian jets.
In a landmark statement, India's Air Force Chief, A.P. Singh, disclosed that Indian forces successfully shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one surveillance aircraft during May's clashes. This official statement breaks months of silence following intense military confrontations between the two nations.
The strikes were primarily executed using India's Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system, Singh stated at an event in Bengaluru. The downed large aircraft, identified as a potential surveillance plane, was hit at an unprecedented distance of 300 kilometers.
Amid applause from an audience of air force officers and government officials, Singh's announcement discredits Pakistan's denial of losses and counters its claim of shooting down six Indian jets. As tensions dimly echo, both nations provide competing narratives of aerial dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Pakistan carried out attack on Indian targets, it was repulsed by S-400 and other air defence systems: Rajnath Singh in LS.