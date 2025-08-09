Trump-Brokered Peace: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Historic Agreement

The United States has brokered a landmark peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, potentially ending decades of conflict in the strategic South Caucasus region. The deal, facilitated by President Donald Trump, sees both countries agreeing to reopen crucial transportation corridors.

Central to this agreement is the creation of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," linking Azerbaijan with its exclave, Nakhchivan. This corridor also promises to bolster economic ties across the region as Azerbaijan seeks a more direct link to Turkey and Europe.

This breakthrough reduces Russian influence, historically a major mediator in the region's disputes. The move is part of a larger pattern where the US seeks to increase its geopolitical presence. The newly signed agreements include bilateral cooperation in energy, technology, and economic sectors between the US, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)