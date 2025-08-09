Skies of Dispute: India and Pakistan's Aerial Claims
India's air force claims to have downed five Pakistani jets and another aircraft during May clashes, marking the first public statement on the incident. Pakistan's Defence Minister dismissed the claims, asserting no Pakistani aircraft were lost. This back-and-forth ignites tensions between the nuclear-powered neighbors.
India's air force chief announced the downing of five Pakistani fighter jets and an additional military aircraft during May skirmishes, signaling a first public claim following the nations' severe military collision. Pakistan's Defense Minister dismissed these assertions, denying any Pakistani aircraft losses.
Speaking in Bengaluru, Chief Marshal A.P. Singh credited the Russian-made S-400 missile system for most of the kills, citing electronic data as proof. The downed aircraft allegedly includes a large surveillance plane, marking what he called the largest recorded surface-to-air kill, to strong applause from attendees.
Despite the claim, Pakistan maintains that no planes were hit, attributing India's narrative to domestic political motives. Meanwhile, the U.S. and French officials have yet to provide clarity amid accusations flying from both sides, leaving tensions within the volatile region unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
