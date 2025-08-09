Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Government Seeks Enhanced Regulation on Narcotic Drugs

The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed a new e-way bill mechanism to curb narcotic drug abuse and prevent substance diversion by pharma companies. The initiative involves real-time monitoring, strict regulations on drug handlers, and the formation of district-level committees to enforce laws and increase public awareness.

In a significant move to tackle rising drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh government has approached the GST Council, proposing a dedicated e-way bill system for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

This mechanism aims for real-time tracking across the supply chain, tightening control at each stage. A new committee, led by the sub-divisional magistrate, will oversee licensed pharmaceutical companies involved in narcotic formulations, ensuring compliance with standardized protocols and preventing drug misuse.

In addition, the state has imposed quantity restrictions on narcotic handlers and is updating the NDPS Rules, 1989, to enhance its regulatory framework. District-level committees will also be formed to ensure law enforcement and raise public awareness, especially among the youth.

