Himachal Pradesh Government Seeks Enhanced Regulation on Narcotic Drugs

In a significant move to tackle rising drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh government has approached the GST Council, proposing a dedicated e-way bill system for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

This mechanism aims for real-time tracking across the supply chain, tightening control at each stage. A new committee, led by the sub-divisional magistrate, will oversee licensed pharmaceutical companies involved in narcotic formulations, ensuring compliance with standardized protocols and preventing drug misuse.

In addition, the state has imposed quantity restrictions on narcotic handlers and is updating the NDPS Rules, 1989, to enhance its regulatory framework. District-level committees will also be formed to ensure law enforcement and raise public awareness, especially among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)