Child Trafficking Ringleader Arrested in Mumbai Bust

Mumbai police have apprehended the prime suspect in a harrowing child trafficking case in the city's Shivaji Nagar area. The suspect, identified as Nabil Rizwan Sheikh, was taken into custody on Saturday, joining four others who had been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

The investigation began when police successfully rescued a six-day-old infant, leading to the immediate arrest of four individuals, including the child's parents. The operation received a pivotal boost from information provided by social activist Dr. Binu Varghese.

On Wednesday, two women were caught red-handed attempting to sell the child for Rs 4.5 lakh, with authorities uncovering that an advance of Rs 1 lakh had previously been paid to the parents. The case underscores the persistent issue of child trafficking in the region.

