Child Trafficking Ringleader Arrested in Mumbai Bust

The Mumbai police arrested the prime accused, Nabil Rizwan Sheikh, in a child trafficking case, bringing the total number of arrests to five. The investigation began with the rescue of a six-day-old boy. Social activist Dr. Binu Varghese's tip-off led to the capture of two women involved in the sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:01 IST
Mumbai police have apprehended the prime suspect in a harrowing child trafficking case in the city's Shivaji Nagar area. The suspect, identified as Nabil Rizwan Sheikh, was taken into custody on Saturday, joining four others who had been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

The investigation began when police successfully rescued a six-day-old infant, leading to the immediate arrest of four individuals, including the child's parents. The operation received a pivotal boost from information provided by social activist Dr. Binu Varghese.

On Wednesday, two women were caught red-handed attempting to sell the child for Rs 4.5 lakh, with authorities uncovering that an advance of Rs 1 lakh had previously been paid to the parents. The case underscores the persistent issue of child trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

