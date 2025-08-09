Left Menu

Forgery Racket Busted: Cyber Cafe Owner Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, police dismantled a forgery operation conducted from a cyber cafe and arrested its owner for creating fake government identity documents. The raid in Khajuria Ghat village uncovered forged Aadhaar cards, health cards, SIM cards, and various equipment used for the illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:16 IST
Forgery Racket Busted: Cyber Cafe Owner Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled a forgery racket operating out of a cyber cafe, leading to the arrest of the owner responsible for producing counterfeit government identification documents, officials announced on Saturday.

Izzatnagar police chief Narendra Singh stated that after a tip-off, authorities conducted a raid on a cyber cafe in Khajuria Ghat village, where they discovered the suspect fabricating fake Aadhaar cards, health cards, and other IDs. The venue's shutter was partially down as the suspect worked inside.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Shubham, has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while his accomplice evaded capture amidst the chaos. Shubham confessed to using the website printschrds.in for creating the counterfeit documents and illegally selling Airtel and Vodafone SIM cards. The raid resulted in the seizure of numerous forged documents, computer hardware, and a total of Rs 19,820 in cash.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025