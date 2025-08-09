Forgery Racket Busted: Cyber Cafe Owner Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled a forgery racket operating out of a cyber cafe, leading to the arrest of the owner responsible for producing counterfeit government identification documents, officials announced on Saturday.

Izzatnagar police chief Narendra Singh stated that after a tip-off, authorities conducted a raid on a cyber cafe in Khajuria Ghat village, where they discovered the suspect fabricating fake Aadhaar cards, health cards, and other IDs. The venue's shutter was partially down as the suspect worked inside.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Shubham, has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while his accomplice evaded capture amidst the chaos. Shubham confessed to using the website printschrds.in for creating the counterfeit documents and illegally selling Airtel and Vodafone SIM cards. The raid resulted in the seizure of numerous forged documents, computer hardware, and a total of Rs 19,820 in cash.