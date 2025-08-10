Left Menu

Haiti Declares State of Emergency Amid Surging Gang Violence

Haiti has declared a three-month state of emergency in its central region due to escalating gang violence affecting agriculture and community safety. New leadership aims to address public security, with Kenya-backed UN police efforts underway, as the country prepares for transitional political changes and future elections.

The Haitian government has declared a state of emergency in the central region, citing escalating gang violence as the impetus for the move.

The emergency measure, intended to combat insecurity and counter the agricultural crisis, will encompass the West, Artibonite, and Centre departments.

New interim police leadership, under the supervision of UN-backed Kenyan officers, aims to restore order as political transitions loom.

