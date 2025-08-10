High Court Orders Second Post-Mortem in Khejuri Case Amid Murder Allegations
The Calcutta High Court has mandated a second post-mortem for two individuals who allegedly died due to an electric pole accident. However, their families suspect murder. The court believes a second opinion will aid the investigation and requested it be conducted at the state-run SSKM Hospital oversighted by a judicial magistrate.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has ordered a second post-mortem in a case involving two individuals who died in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Originally reported as an accident involving a fallen electric pole at a Khejuri fair, family members of the deceased claim it to be murder.
Presiding Judge Debangsu Basak, along with Justice Prasenjit Biswas, instructed the second examination to be carried out at SSKM Hospital under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. The post-mortem reports are to remain sealed and delivered to the Purba Medinipur SP.
The initial petition for a second post-mortem was dismissed by a single bench, prompting appeals. The government, while expressing concerns about setting a precedent, is continuing its investigations without final conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
