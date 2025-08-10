Trump's Judges: A Legacy of Anti-Abortion Advocacy

President Donald Trump's nomination of federal judges has painted a largely anti-abortion landscape in the judiciary. According to an Associated Press review, around half of the nominees have been key figures in supporting restrictive abortion laws or have voiced anti-abortion sentiments.

Trump's impact is poised to be long-lasting, as these judges will hold their positions for life, potentially continuing to restrict abortion access long after his presidency. This strategic approach bypasses Congress and avoids overt actions that might spark significant public backlash.

Nominees like Whitney Hermandorfer and Maria Lanahan have actively participated in challenging and supporting abortion restrictions in various states. Anti-abortion groups continue to be optimistic about advancing their agenda through Trump's judicial choices, while rights advocates express concerns over a judiciary increasingly resistant to abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)