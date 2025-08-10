Left Menu

EU Demands Inclusion in US-Russia Ukraine Deal Talks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas insists that any US-Russia deal over Ukraine's war must involve both Ukraine and the EU. She plans to hold a meeting with European foreign ministers to discuss further actions, expressing that Europe's security hinges on their inclusion in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:18 IST
EU Demands Inclusion in US-Russia Ukraine Deal Talks
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has declared that any agreement between Washington and Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine must incorporate Ukraine and the EU. She emphasized that Europe's security is at stake and highlighted the necessity for the EU's involvement in the talks.

In an effort to chart the path forward, Kallas announced plans to bring together European foreign ministers on Monday for a discussion on the evolving situation. Her comments underscore the critical nature of collaboratively addressing Ukraine's security.

Kallas pointed out that the United States holds significant sway over Russia, which could be pivotal in steering them toward serious negotiations. She stressed that any potential deal without the EU and Ukraine would be insufficient in addressing broader European security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025