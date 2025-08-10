EU Demands Inclusion in US-Russia Ukraine Deal Talks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has declared that any agreement between Washington and Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine must incorporate Ukraine and the EU. She emphasized that Europe's security is at stake and highlighted the necessity for the EU's involvement in the talks.

In an effort to chart the path forward, Kallas announced plans to bring together European foreign ministers on Monday for a discussion on the evolving situation. Her comments underscore the critical nature of collaboratively addressing Ukraine's security.

Kallas pointed out that the United States holds significant sway over Russia, which could be pivotal in steering them toward serious negotiations. She stressed that any potential deal without the EU and Ukraine would be insufficient in addressing broader European security concerns.

