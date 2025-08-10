Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Success in India's Fight Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Army, achieved its main goals by targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation avoided a prolonged conflict to prevent economic damage. Defense experts emphasized its strategic success and parallels were drawn with global conflicts to highlight its precision and restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:47 IST
Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this year, has been deemed a success by military analysts for achieving its primary objectives. The operation, which focused on dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan, was paused to avert a prolonged conflict that could harm the domestic economy, leading experts revealed on Sunday.

At an event at IIT-Madras, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi provided a detailed overview of the operation, employing chess and cricket metaphors to explain the strategic nuances. Launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the initiative led to a brief four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan, which concluded through bilateral coordination on May 10.

Lt Gen Shankar Prasad (retd) emphasized that Operation Sindoor successfully delivered a message to terror sponsors without escalating into a larger conflict that could damage India's growing economy. Defense specialists pointed to ongoing global conflicts to underscore the operation's strategic precision, marking a doctrinal evolution in India's military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

