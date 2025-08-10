Left Menu

Digital Deception: The High-Tech Heist of Rs 3.09 Crore

A retired woman fell prey to a 'digital arrest' scam, losing Rs 3.09 crore. Leni Prabhu was deceived into transferring her pension to fraudsters impersonating post office officials. The scammers coerced her through false threats of legal repercussions. Authorities are investigating to trace the criminals.

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a retired woman lost Rs 3.09 crore due to a 'digital arrest' scam, as reported by local police on Sunday.

The victim, Leni Prabhu, was manipulated by fraudsters impersonating officials from the General Post Office, who frightened her with false charges related to a parcel allegedly containing illegal substances.

The scam unravelled when communication ceased, leading Prabhu to file a complaint. Police are actively seeking the perpetrators and working to recover the substantial funds lost.

