Digital Deception: The High-Tech Heist of Rs 3.09 Crore

In a shocking case of cybercrime, a retired woman lost Rs 3.09 crore due to a 'digital arrest' scam, as reported by local police on Sunday.

The victim, Leni Prabhu, was manipulated by fraudsters impersonating officials from the General Post Office, who frightened her with false charges related to a parcel allegedly containing illegal substances.

The scam unravelled when communication ceased, leading Prabhu to file a complaint. Police are actively seeking the perpetrators and working to recover the substantial funds lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)