Syria's Rebuilding Efforts Gain Momentum in High-Level Negotiations
Jordan is set to host a pivotal meeting with U.S. and Syrian officials to discuss Syria's reconstruction post-conflict. This follows recent agreements totaling $14 billion, including major infrastructure projects with international partners like Qatar and UAE.
Jordan is gearing up to host a crucial meeting involving U.S. and Syrian officials, aimed at discussing the reconstruction of Syria post-conflict. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, highlights international efforts to steer Syria towards stability following years of turmoil.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack are key figures at the meeting, underscoring its significance. On Sunday, Jordan's foreign ministry revealed this development, signaling the international community's active engagement in Syrian matters.
In a significant stride towards rebuilding, Damascus recently secured 12 agreements worth $14 billion. Prominent deals include a $4 billion investment with Qatar's UCC Holding to construct a new airport, and a $2 billion collaboration with the UAE's national investment corporation to establish a subway in the Syrian capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Jordon
- meeting
- USA
- Syrian conflict
- infrastructure
- Qatar
- UAE
- rebuilding
- investment
ALSO READ
India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Gen Dwivedi.
Infrastructure, energy backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth: PM Modi.
Modi Unveils Rs 4,900 Crore Infrastructure Boost in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi's Developmental Push: Tamil Nadu's Path to Progress with Infrastructure and Energy
Modi Hails 'Historic' India-UK FTA, Boosts Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu