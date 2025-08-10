Left Menu

Syria's Rebuilding Efforts Gain Momentum in High-Level Negotiations

Jordan is set to host a pivotal meeting with U.S. and Syrian officials to discuss Syria's reconstruction post-conflict. This follows recent agreements totaling $14 billion, including major infrastructure projects with international partners like Qatar and UAE.

Updated: 10-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jordan is gearing up to host a crucial meeting involving U.S. and Syrian officials, aimed at discussing the reconstruction of Syria post-conflict. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, highlights international efforts to steer Syria towards stability following years of turmoil.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack are key figures at the meeting, underscoring its significance. On Sunday, Jordan's foreign ministry revealed this development, signaling the international community's active engagement in Syrian matters.

In a significant stride towards rebuilding, Damascus recently secured 12 agreements worth $14 billion. Prominent deals include a $4 billion investment with Qatar's UCC Holding to construct a new airport, and a $2 billion collaboration with the UAE's national investment corporation to establish a subway in the Syrian capital.

