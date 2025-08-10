Left Menu

Delhi 'Praharis' on Duty: Reinforcing Public Safety During Festivities

Delhi Police conducted briefing sessions with over 4000 'Praharis', private security guards, across various districts to enhance public safety during Independence Day and the festive season. The sessions emphasized their role in community policing and provided them with security protocols and equipment to effectively maintain law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:44 IST
Delhi 'Praharis' on Duty: Reinforcing Public Safety During Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster public safety during Independence Day and the festive season, Delhi Police engaged with more than 4000 private security personnel, known as 'Praharis', during interactive sessions held across the city. Officials aimed to reinforce the vital role of these guards in maintaining law and order.

During the sessions, emphasis was placed on the 'Praharis'' role as essential partners in policing, guiding them through various security protocols. Specific attention was given to identifying potential threats, and responding appropriately, with guidelines issued on their duties, complemented with security kits.

Commissioner S B K Singh highlighted the significance of 'Praharis' in community policing at significant venues, noting their indispensable contribution to enhancing law enforcement's reach and efficiency. Guards were instructed to maintain vigilance and assist in crowd control, underscoring their crucial role during festive events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025