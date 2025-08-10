Delhi 'Praharis' on Duty: Reinforcing Public Safety During Festivities

In a bid to bolster public safety during Independence Day and the festive season, Delhi Police engaged with more than 4000 private security personnel, known as 'Praharis', during interactive sessions held across the city. Officials aimed to reinforce the vital role of these guards in maintaining law and order.

During the sessions, emphasis was placed on the 'Praharis'' role as essential partners in policing, guiding them through various security protocols. Specific attention was given to identifying potential threats, and responding appropriately, with guidelines issued on their duties, complemented with security kits.

Commissioner S B K Singh highlighted the significance of 'Praharis' in community policing at significant venues, noting their indispensable contribution to enhancing law enforcement's reach and efficiency. Guards were instructed to maintain vigilance and assist in crowd control, underscoring their crucial role during festive events.

(With inputs from agencies.)