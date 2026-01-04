In a significant move marking the 78th anniversary of Myanmar's independence from Britain, the military government has granted amnesty to over 6,100 prisoners. This development, announced Sunday, coincides with a controversial election process that has drawn criticism for appearing to uphold the existing power structure.

State media confirmed that Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing pardoned 6,134 prisoners. However, there remains uncertainty over whether those freed include thousands of political detainees, notably absent high-profile figures like former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains incarcerated after the 2021 military coup.

The amnesty also includes 52 foreigners set to be released and deported. It warns that freed detainees who reoffend will face their original sentences alongside any new punishment. Observers note that Myanmar's elections and political amnesty often intersect, raising questions about democratic intentions.

