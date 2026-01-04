Myanmar’s Controversial Amnesty Marks Independence Day
Myanmar’s military government announced the release of 6,186 prisoners as part of an Independence Day amnesty. The move, positioned as a humanitarian gesture, does not clarify the release of political detainees. This follows ongoing unrest since the 2021 coup, with widespread criticism of recent elections as illegitimate.
Myanmar's military regime will release 6,186 prisoners, including 52 foreigners, in a gesture marking Independence Day, state media announced. The amnesty aims to ease public anxiety but remains unclear on whether it will apply to political detainees.
While sentences have been reduced by one-sixth nationwide, those convicted of serious offenses like murder and terrorism are excluded. This measure comes amid ongoing political turmoil since the military ousted the elected government in 2021.
The first general election since 2020 was held last weekend, condemned as a sham by opposition groups and Western governments. Anti-junta parties remain barred from participation, further deepening Myanmar's political crisis.
