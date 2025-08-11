Hospital Tragedy in Sweida: Sectarian Violence Rocks Southern Syria

On Sunday, security camera footage from a hospital in Sweida, southern Syria, depicted the killing of a medical worker by men dressed in military attire. Released by activist media collective Suwayda 24, the video was dated July 16 and surfaced amidst intense confrontations involving the Druze minority and armed tribal factions.

The widely circulated video displayed medical staff kneeling before armed men, who violently apprehended one individual. Attempts to resist ended in the man being fatally shot multiple times. An individual with 'Internal Security Forces' insignia appeared to direct the assailants, amidst heightened military presence evidenced by a tank positioned outside.

A Syrian official, under anonymity, declared ongoing investigations to verify whether the assailants were government-affiliated. The incident has intensified frictions between local Druze and government forces, already strained from previous sectarian violence. Humanitarian aid efforts face obstruction, with the Red Crescent reporting direct attacks on convoys. The UN Security Council has called for thorough investigations and reiterated international humanitarian obligations, amid concerns of foreign interference.

