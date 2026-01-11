Outrage Over Sardhana Youth's Tragic Killing

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati expressed her discontent following the violent death of a young man in Sardhana, Meerut. The incident, which occurred nearly a week ago, was described by Mayawati as brutal and disgraceful, prompting her to urge governmental and administrative vigilance against such criminal activities.

Mayawati's remarks were made via a post on social platform X, where she condemned the killing of a Kashyap community member, classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC). She emphasized the necessity of instilling fear of the law among anti-social and criminal elements.

The Meerut police have since clarified that the murder case, involving a 16-year-old accused, was promptly completed with an FIR registered and the juvenile offender sent to a reform home. The crime occurred following a dispute over loud music, leading to the fatal assault of the victim, Rohit alias Sonu, aged 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)