Left Menu

Man, his friend get life term for killing uncle in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:30 IST
Man, his friend get life term for killing uncle in UP's Shamli
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man and his friend to life imprisonment for murdering the former's uncle to usurp his agricultural land, officials said on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Surender Kumar Rai on Thursday convicted Monu and his associate Sagar under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them, the prosecution said.

According to government counsel Ashok Kumar Pundhir, the victim, Ved Pal, was shot dead by his nephew Monu with the help of Sagar on May 20, 2020, in the Lank village under the Shamli Kotwali police station area.

The prosecution said Pal, who was unmarried, was targeted by the accused to grab his agricultural land. The incident took place when the victim was sleeping in his house, Pundhir said.

After completion of the trial, the court found both accused guilty of the offence and awarded them life imprisonment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featur...

 United States
2
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr f...

 India
3
India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

 Global
4
Assam guv reviews govt initiatives in Morigaon district

Assam guv reviews govt initiatives in Morigaon district

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026