Court Upholds Medha Patkar's Defamation Conviction

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of prominent activist Medha Patkar in a long-standing defamation case initiated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The bench consisting of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh declined to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision but modified the penalty imposed on Patkar.
Patkar, a key figure in the Narmada Bachao Andolan, was previously sentenced to five months of simple imprisonment and a fine under Section 500 of the IPC by a magisterial court. The defamation case dates back 25 years, following a press release by Patkar criticizing Saxena's actions as an NGO head in Gujarat.
While the sessions court upheld her conviction, it released her on probation, setting conditions for her periodic court appearances. The Supreme Court has now removed the penalty while making provisions for Patkar to participate in hearings virtually, ensuring the probation conditions are realistically met.
