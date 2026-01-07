Delhi High Court Reduces Sentence for Elderly Man in POCSO Case

The Delhi High Court has partially allowed an appeal, reducing the sentence of a 65-year-old man convicted for sexually assaulting his minor granddaughter. Originally sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, the man's sentence has been cut to five years due to insufficient evidence regarding some charges.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri found that the allegations of fingering and penetration were not demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to a reduced charge of aggravated sexual assault. The child's testimony, though consistent on some allegations, contained critical inconsistencies, especially concerning more severe accusations.

A complaint was initially filed by the girl's grandmother in 2015. The case was hampered by delayed FIR lodging and medical examinations, resulting in a lack of forensic evidence. The court emphasized the necessity for precise and corroborated testimony in such cases, pointing out that the prosecution's case was not airtight.

(With inputs from agencies.)