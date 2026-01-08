'DELHI HIGH COURT-HIGHLIGHTS'

Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Wednesday: LGD21 DL-HC-AIR PURIFIERS (07:31 PM) ****The Centre has opposed in the Delhi High Court a PIL seeking directions to classify air purifiers as ''medical devices'' and reduce the GST rates on those, saying judicial intervention in matters pertaining to the tax are constitutionally impermissible.**** LGD14 DL-HC-SCHOOL FEES (05:39 PM) **** The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay a notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels.**** LGD13 DL-HC-RBI-OMBUDSMAN (05:01 PM) **** The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed its own direction requiring a second level human intervention by trained legal personnel in case any complaint is rejected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ombudsman.**** LGD11 DL-HC-ABORTION-WIFE (04:19 PM) **** Forcing a woman to continue with her pregnancy violates her bodily integrity and aggravates mental trauma, the Delhi High Court has said while discharging an estranged wife in a criminal case filed by her husband for medically terminating her 14-week foetus.**** LGD4 DL-HC-WIFE-MAINTENANCE (12:55 PM) **** Wife cannot be presumed to be earning or being capable of maintaining herself at the stage of granting interim maintenance, the Delhi High Court has said.****

