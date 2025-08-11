Supreme Court's Crackdown on Stray Dog Menace in Delhi
The Supreme Court instructed Delhi's government and civic bodies to swiftly address the stray dog problem by collecting and sheltering them. The court emphasized public safety and instructed the creation of dog shelters for 5,000 dogs, while also mandating a helpline for quick reporting of dog bite incidents.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has gravely assessed the stray dog situation in Delhi as a pressing concern, instructing state and civic authorities to expedite the collection and sheltering of stray dogs from all areas.
Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered the immediate establishment of facilities for 5,000 strays with adequate personnel for their sterilization and immunization, stressing that these animals must stay off public streets.
Emphasizing public safety, especially for children, the court demanded the creation of a hotline for reporting dog bites promptly. These directives follow the court's proactive stance after a recent media report highlighted serious incidents of rabies from dog bites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
