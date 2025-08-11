Left Menu

Supreme Court's Crackdown on Stray Dog Menace in Delhi

The Supreme Court instructed Delhi's government and civic bodies to swiftly address the stray dog problem by collecting and sheltering them. The court emphasized public safety and instructed the creation of dog shelters for 5,000 dogs, while also mandating a helpline for quick reporting of dog bite incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:45 IST
Supreme Court's Crackdown on Stray Dog Menace in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has gravely assessed the stray dog situation in Delhi as a pressing concern, instructing state and civic authorities to expedite the collection and sheltering of stray dogs from all areas.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered the immediate establishment of facilities for 5,000 strays with adequate personnel for their sterilization and immunization, stressing that these animals must stay off public streets.

Emphasizing public safety, especially for children, the court demanded the creation of a hotline for reporting dog bites promptly. These directives follow the court's proactive stance after a recent media report highlighted serious incidents of rabies from dog bites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025