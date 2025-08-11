Union Home Minister to Inaugurate Historic All India Speakers' Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kickstart the inaugural All India Speakers' Conference on August 24 at the Delhi Assembly. This notable event, announced by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, marks the first of its kind in India. A press briefing revealed that 32 Speakers and Deputy Speakers, alongside chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, have confirmed their attendance.

The conference's opening session will feature Amit Shah spearheading the proceedings, while the closing session is scheduled for August 25, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla set to grace the event as chief guest. This underscores the event's high-profile status, attracting significant interest from political leaders.

Among other key attendees, Delhi MPs, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet ministers, and MLAs are also expected to be present. Their participation reflects the importance of the occasion in fostering legislative collaboration and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)