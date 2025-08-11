Contentious Passage of Manipur Tax Bills Amidst Political Turbulence
The Rajya Sabha returned the Manipur Appropriation and GST (Amendment) Bills for 2025 amidst heated opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision issue. Despite attempts from opposition MPs to speak against the exercise, the bills were passed via voice vote, granting financial authorizations and implementing GST Council decisions.
In a heated session, the Rajya Sabha passed both the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst vocal protests from opposition members over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.
The Appropriation Bill authorizes state funding for the 2025-26 financial year, while the GST Amendment Bill seeks to incorporate GST Council decisions into state law, replacing an earlier ordinance.
Despite opposition demands for greater discourse on the SIR exercise in Bihar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized their stance, claiming they opposed the Manipur budget and GST bills. Ultimately, both bills were returned to the Lok Sabha via voice vote.
