Contentious Passage of Manipur Tax Bills Amidst Political Turbulence

In a heated session, the Rajya Sabha passed both the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, and the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst vocal protests from opposition members over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

The Appropriation Bill authorizes state funding for the 2025-26 financial year, while the GST Amendment Bill seeks to incorporate GST Council decisions into state law, replacing an earlier ordinance.

Despite opposition demands for greater discourse on the SIR exercise in Bihar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized their stance, claiming they opposed the Manipur budget and GST bills. Ultimately, both bills were returned to the Lok Sabha via voice vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)