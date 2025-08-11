Andhra Pradesh Prepares for District Renaming: GoM to Convene First Meeting
Andhra Pradesh's Group of Ministers will hold its inaugural meeting on August 13 to issue guidelines on renaming and reorganizing districts, mandals, and villages. Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad invites public submissions ahead of the meeting, aiming to address issues caused by previous reorganization efforts under the YSRCP government.
Andhra Pradesh's Group of Ministers (GoM), entrusted with the task of formulating guidelines for renaming districts, mandals, and villages, will convene its first meeting on August 13, as announced by Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad. He called on citizens and public representatives to submit their input to the GoM before the meeting.
Prasad criticized the prior district reorganization by the former YSRCP government, alleging a lack of proper procedure, leading to challenges for residents in accessing services at district headquarters. The GoM seeks to rectify these issues with a structured approach to naming and border adjustments.
The upcoming meeting, which will include key ministers like Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, aims to address public demands for renaming and border alterations following resistance to new district names introduced between 2019 and 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
