Supreme Court Backs 'No Dogs on Streets' Policy: A Game Changer for Stray Control in Delhi

Former Union minister Vijay Goel hailed the Supreme Court's decision on relocating stray dogs to shelters, endorsing his 'No dogs on streets policy'. Highlighting over 2,000 dog bites in Delhi, Goel emphasized the threat posed by strays, calling for urgent actions and a helpline to address incidents efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Monday praised the Supreme Court's decision to relocate stray dogs to shelter homes, seeing it as an endorsement of his longstanding 'No dogs on streets' policy demand.

Goel highlighted that Delhi alone reports approximately 2,000 dog bites per year, with numbers potentially soaring to 5,000 when including the entire National Capital Region (NCR). He has led a campaign through his non-profit, Lok Abhiyan, advocating for a solution to the rising stray dog issue.

In response to the court's recognition of the 'terror' posed by stray dogs, especially to women and children, the Delhi government and civic bodies have been tasked with promptly relocating strays to newly established shelters. A helpline for reporting dog bites is also in the works.

