Supreme Court Gets Tough on Stray Dogs: Public Safety vs. Animal Rights
The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to prevent rabies incidents. It denied intervention applications from animal lovers, directing the sterilization and relocation of strays. Emphasizing public safety, the Court seeks to mitigate the 'extremely grim' situation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has stepped up its efforts to address the stray dog issue in the Delhi-NCR region, focusing on public safety over animal rights. The apex court directed local authorities to round up and relocate stray dogs, in response to alarming rabies incidents involving children.
During a hearing, the Court rejected intervention applications from animal lovers, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasizing the 'menace of stray dog bites.' The bench labeled the current situation as 'extremely grim,' underlining the urgency for immediate action.
Authorities are now tasked with sterilizing and immunizing strays, ensuring no stray dog is seen in any locality. The Supreme Court also noted past legal obstacles, such as a stay order from the Delhi High Court, and issued warnings against obstructing the removal efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
