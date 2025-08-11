Supreme Court Addresses 'Talaq-e-Hasan': A Legal Shift?
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for petitions challenging the validity of 'Talaq-e-Hasan' and other unilateral extrajudicial divorces. The court seeks inputs from various commissions and has urged the Centre to offer a clear stance, aiming to provide relief to women impacted by this practice.
The Supreme Court on Monday set November 19-20 as the dates for the final hearing on petitions challenging the constitutionality of 'Talaq-e-Hasan' and other forms of unilateral extrajudicial divorce. 'Talaq-e-Hasan' is a method by which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' once a month over three months.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has urged inputs from the National Commission for Women, the National Human Rights Commission, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. These bodies have been requested to submit opinions that will aid the court's deliberations on the matter.
The petitions, including one filed by Ghaziabad resident Benazeer Heena, seek a directive for creating gender-neutral and uniform divorce grounds. The court, emphasizing relief for women affected by 'Talaq-e-Hasan', is handling petitions involving both victims and aggrieved parties seeking a constitutional review of these practices.
