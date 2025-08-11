High Seas Tensions: Legal Battle Over Gulf of Finland Cable Damage
Charges have been filed against the captain and officers of the Eagle S oil tanker for allegedly causing extensive damage to undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland. The accused, who hail from Georgia and India, deny the charges, asserting jurisdictional issues as the incident occurred outside Finnish waters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:33 IST
Finland's national prosecutor has leveled serious charges against the crew of the Eagle S oil tanker, alleging their negligence led to the destruction of essential undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland.
The incident, involving Georgian and Indian crew members, reportedly caused significant energy and telecommunications disruptions, with damages exceeding 60 million euros.
As Finland prepares to prosecute, jurisdictional disputes arise, with the accused claiming the event occurred beyond Finnish legal boundaries. The court is set to decide on jurisdiction soon.
Advertisement