High Seas Tensions: Legal Battle Over Gulf of Finland Cable Damage

Finland's national prosecutor has leveled serious charges against the crew of the Eagle S oil tanker, alleging their negligence led to the destruction of essential undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland.

The incident, involving Georgian and Indian crew members, reportedly caused significant energy and telecommunications disruptions, with damages exceeding 60 million euros.

As Finland prepares to prosecute, jurisdictional disputes arise, with the accused claiming the event occurred beyond Finnish legal boundaries. The court is set to decide on jurisdiction soon.