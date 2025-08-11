Tragic End: Sibling Vendetta in a Tale of Forbidden Love

In a tragic case of retribution, law enforcement arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a young woman and her lover were found dead in separate incidents within days of each other.

Nineteen-year-old Vishal Ahirwar's body was discovered on August 8 near a riverbank. The grim finding was followed by the death of Kumari Sahodar, known as Putti, whose body showed signs of foul play.

According to police, Arvind and his friend Prakash Prajapati allegedly plotted the killings after a rekindling of Putti and Vishal's relationship sparked outrage. Both suspects are now under judicial custody following formal complaints from the victims' families.

