Tragic End: Sibling Vendetta in a Tale of Forbidden Love

A man and his friend have been apprehended by police for allegedly murdering the man's sister and her lover. The victims, Kumari Sahodar and Vishal Ahirwar, were found dead in separate incidents amid escalating family tensions. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:25 IST
In a tragic case of retribution, law enforcement arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a young woman and her lover were found dead in separate incidents within days of each other.

Nineteen-year-old Vishal Ahirwar's body was discovered on August 8 near a riverbank. The grim finding was followed by the death of Kumari Sahodar, known as Putti, whose body showed signs of foul play.

According to police, Arvind and his friend Prakash Prajapati allegedly plotted the killings after a rekindling of Putti and Vishal's relationship sparked outrage. Both suspects are now under judicial custody following formal complaints from the victims' families.

