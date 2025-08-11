Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Economic-Based Reservation Reforms

The Supreme Court is set to review a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) urging the creation of policies for equitable reservations in government jobs. The PIL highlights economic disparities within scheduled caste communities, advocating for income-based prioritization to aid the most disadvantaged without altering existing quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:10 IST
Supreme Court to Examine Economic-Based Reservation Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that calls on the Centre to develop policies for a more equitable reservation system in government employment. Filed by petitioners Ramashankar Prajapati and Yamuna Prasad, the PIL is expected to face substantial opposition due to its potential broad impact.

Petitioners argue the need for income-based prioritization within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations to ensure benefits reach those most economically deprived. The PIL suggests that the current reservation framework disproportionately aids better-off individuals in reserved categories, failing to deliver opportunities to the genuinely disadvantaged.

The plea emphasizes the need to refine the reservation policy by integrating economic criteria, while not eliminating caste-based reservations, thus fulfilling their original purpose more effectively. The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response to the PIL ahead of the October 10 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025