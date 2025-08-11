Supreme Court to Examine Economic-Based Reservation Reforms

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that calls on the Centre to develop policies for a more equitable reservation system in government employment. Filed by petitioners Ramashankar Prajapati and Yamuna Prasad, the PIL is expected to face substantial opposition due to its potential broad impact.

Petitioners argue the need for income-based prioritization within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations to ensure benefits reach those most economically deprived. The PIL suggests that the current reservation framework disproportionately aids better-off individuals in reserved categories, failing to deliver opportunities to the genuinely disadvantaged.

The plea emphasizes the need to refine the reservation policy by integrating economic criteria, while not eliminating caste-based reservations, thus fulfilling their original purpose more effectively. The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response to the PIL ahead of the October 10 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)