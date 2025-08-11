Trump's Federal Command Over D.C. Police Sparks Debate
President Donald Trump has ordered the National Guard to Washington, D.C., citing a rise in lawlessness despite data showing a 30-year low in crime rates. Local officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, contest his claims, citing reductions in crime. Gun violence remains a concern in the city.
President Donald Trump announced Monday that Washington's police department will be under federal control, with the National Guard deployed to the capital amid claims of rising lawlessness. The move comes despite statistics indicating violent crime reached a 30-year low in 2024.
Speaking at the White House, Trump, accompanied by key administration officials, justified his decision, describing the capital as besieged by violent gangs and criminals. This is seen as targeting Democratic cities through executive power, with critics arguing Trump is creating a crisis to extend presidential reach.
Despite federal action, Washington's Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser disputes the president's assertions, noting a significant fall in violent crime. However, gun violence remains problematic, with Washington ranking high among major U.S. cities. The controversial deployment raises questions of legality with ongoing trials examining the Trump administration's military actions.
