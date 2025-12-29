Left Menu

Tragic End: Teen's Life Cut Short by Gun Violence

A 17-year-old named Veeru was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants after being called out by local youths. His family suspects drug-related involvement. The police have detained some suspects and are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:22 IST
A 17-year-old youth was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants, police revealed on Monday.

Veer Singh, known locally as Veeru, lived in Sanjay Colony and worked at a nearby salon. Family members claim youths from the neighborhood lured him from his home on Sunday night; later that evening, he was found shot dead.

His father, Pal, said Veeru had no apparent enemies and insisted that those who took his son, whom he described as drug addicts, were behind his murder. Police have detained suspects for questioning as they push forward with their investigation, assuring that arrests will be made soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

