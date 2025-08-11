Political Tussle Over Arunachal Pradesh's Key Issues

The political landscape in Arunachal Pradesh is heating up as the BJP accuses the Congress of politicizing critical issues for electoral gain. The BJP highlights that measures like Article 371(H), the state freedom of religion act (APFRA) 1978, and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) were introduced during previous Congress-led regimes. BJP spokesperson Mutchu Mithi outlined these historical enactments to criticize the Congress's alleged lack of factual basis, accusing the party of being directionless post-defeat.

BJP's criticisms come after APCC president Bosiram Siram met key Congress leaders to discuss regional provisions like Article 371(H). Siram advocated for its amendment to align with Nagaland and Mizoram, while raising objections to the SUMP's environmental impact. Mithi, however, asserted that the SUMP, an ambitious hydroelectric project, aims to address potential strategic and ecological threats posed by China's upstream activities.

In response, Siram accused the BJP of evading its governance responsibilities and lacking transparency. He condemned the SUMP project for lacking public consent and criticized BJP's inaction on legislative autonomy for Arunachal Pradesh, demanding clarity on their stance. The exchange highlights ongoing political tensions over development, sovereignty, and environmental safeguards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)