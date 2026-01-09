Left Menu

Defiant Celebration: Bosnian Serbs Mark Statehood Day Amid Court Ban

Bosnian Serbs celebrated their statehood day in defiance of a court ban, showcasing a parade with police officers and war veterans. Meanwhile, leader Milorad Dodik reaffirmed his commitment to seceding from Bosnia, challenging the rulings of Bosnia's Constitutional Court and the international peace envoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:41 IST
Defiant Celebration: Bosnian Serbs Mark Statehood Day Amid Court Ban

In an act of defiance, Bosnian Serbs commemorated their autonomous region's statehood day despite a ban from the top court. The annual event saw participation from around 2,000 police officers and wartime veterans in a parade through Banja Luka, marking the 1992 declaration of independence amidst the Yugoslav breakup.

Milorad Dodik, leader of the Serb Republic, restated his dedication to secession from Bosnia, challenging the rulings of Bosnia's Constitutional Court. This assertion came amidst dwindling public support as only a few hundred spectators braved the freezing temperatures to witness the celebrations this year.

Despite the Bosnian court's declarations making the celebration illegal, due to its discriminatory nature against Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, Dodik remains unfazed. He emphasized that historical identity should not be dictated by fear, continuing to push forward the agenda of separating from Bosnia, even while facing removal from his presidential role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefir...

 Global
2
In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

 India
3
Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

 India
4
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026