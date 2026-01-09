Defiant Celebration: Bosnian Serbs Mark Statehood Day Amid Court Ban

In an act of defiance, Bosnian Serbs commemorated their autonomous region's statehood day despite a ban from the top court. The annual event saw participation from around 2,000 police officers and wartime veterans in a parade through Banja Luka, marking the 1992 declaration of independence amidst the Yugoslav breakup.

Milorad Dodik, leader of the Serb Republic, restated his dedication to secession from Bosnia, challenging the rulings of Bosnia's Constitutional Court. This assertion came amidst dwindling public support as only a few hundred spectators braved the freezing temperatures to witness the celebrations this year.

Despite the Bosnian court's declarations making the celebration illegal, due to its discriminatory nature against Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, Dodik remains unfazed. He emphasized that historical identity should not be dictated by fear, continuing to push forward the agenda of separating from Bosnia, even while facing removal from his presidential role.

(With inputs from agencies.)