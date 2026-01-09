Left Menu

Tragedy at Saket Court: Staff Protest Following Colleague's Suicide Over Work Pressure

Saket court staff abstained from Lok Adalat proceedings to protest a colleague's suicide due to work pressure. Harish Singh Mahar, a 60% disabled clerk, cited unbearable stress in a suicide note. Staff highlight excessive workloads and hostile work environments, urging judicial intervention and additional staffing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:41 IST
Tragedy at Saket Court: Staff Protest Following Colleague's Suicide Over Work Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saket court employees have staged a walkout from Lok Adalat proceedings to protest the suicide of their colleague, Harish Singh Mahar, who ended his life due to overwhelming work pressure.

Mahar, a 60% physically disabled administrative clerk, cited unbearable stress in a suicide note shared shortly before his death on Friday. He succumbed to his injuries after jumping from the Saket court's fifth floor.

Court staff complain of immense workloads, with one handling cases almost tenfold above the average, prompting demands for immediate intervention and recruitment of additional staff to alleviate the burden.

TRENDING

1
Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefir...

 Global
2
In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

In Defense of Vilasrao Deshmukh: Remembering a Stalwart’s Legacy

 India
3
Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

Odisha's Big Housing Gift: 10 Lakh Homes Under PMAY

 India
4
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Defend Rural Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026