Tragedy at Saket Court: Staff Protest Following Colleague's Suicide Over Work Pressure
Saket court staff abstained from Lok Adalat proceedings to protest a colleague's suicide due to work pressure. Harish Singh Mahar, a 60% disabled clerk, cited unbearable stress in a suicide note. Staff highlight excessive workloads and hostile work environments, urging judicial intervention and additional staffing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Saket court employees have staged a walkout from Lok Adalat proceedings to protest the suicide of their colleague, Harish Singh Mahar, who ended his life due to overwhelming work pressure.
Mahar, a 60% physically disabled administrative clerk, cited unbearable stress in a suicide note shared shortly before his death on Friday. He succumbed to his injuries after jumping from the Saket court's fifth floor.
Court staff complain of immense workloads, with one handling cases almost tenfold above the average, prompting demands for immediate intervention and recruitment of additional staff to alleviate the burden.
