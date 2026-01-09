Hemant Soren to Make Historic Address at Oxford; Jharkhand's Global Economic Outreach

In a strategic move to bolster Jharkhand's global economic presence, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to lead a delegation to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. The cabinet approved the visit, marking the state's inaugural participation in this prestigious gathering.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed that alongside attending the summit from January 18 to 24, Soren will deliver a special lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, making him the first Chief Minister to address the renowned institution.

The trip reflects Jharkhand's commitment to 'Growth in Harmony with Nature,' echoing the WEF 2026 theme of sustainable development. Additionally, the UK leg of the visit will emphasize investment outreach and strengthening the India-UK economic ties.

