Left Menu

Hemant Soren to Make Historic Address at Oxford; Jharkhand's Global Economic Outreach

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will lead a delegation to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos and later visit the UK for a special lecture at Oxford. This marks Jharkhand's first participation in the summit, focusing on investment promotion and sustainable growth aligned with WEF priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:42 IST
Hemant Soren to Make Historic Address at Oxford; Jharkhand's Global Economic Outreach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster Jharkhand's global economic presence, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to lead a delegation to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. The cabinet approved the visit, marking the state's inaugural participation in this prestigious gathering.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed that alongside attending the summit from January 18 to 24, Soren will deliver a special lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, making him the first Chief Minister to address the renowned institution.

The trip reflects Jharkhand's commitment to 'Growth in Harmony with Nature,' echoing the WEF 2026 theme of sustainable development. Additionally, the UK leg of the visit will emphasize investment outreach and strengthening the India-UK economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

 Global
2
Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

 India
3
Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy

Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controve...

 Global
4
AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026