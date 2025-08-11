Left Menu

Greece to Implement Ankle Monitors for Rejected Asylum Seekers

Greece's government plans to introduce ankle monitors for migrants with rejected asylum claims, as part of new reforms to hasten deportations. The measures, announced by Migration Minister Thanos Plevris, aim to impose stricter regulations and may include a financial incentive for voluntary compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:59 IST
Greece to Implement Ankle Monitors for Rejected Asylum Seekers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's government has announced plans to implement electronic ankle monitors for migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected, in a bid to accelerate deportations and tighten migration policies. Migration Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed the measure would be enacted by year-end, alongside reforms criminalizing defiance of deportation orders.

The move comes amid increased migrant arrivals over summer, which delayed the regulatory changes now slated for parliamentary submission next month. Plevris emphasized that electronic monitoring would clarify the limited options available to migrants during the 30-day compliance period following the exhaustion of appeals.

To incentivize voluntary deportation, the government is considering offering a €2,000 financial bonus to those who leave willingly. However, Greece's hard-line stance on migration, including a ban on sea-arriving asylum claims from North Africa, has faced criticism from the Council of Europe and human rights organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025