Greece to Implement Ankle Monitors for Rejected Asylum Seekers

Greece's government has announced plans to implement electronic ankle monitors for migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected, in a bid to accelerate deportations and tighten migration policies. Migration Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed the measure would be enacted by year-end, alongside reforms criminalizing defiance of deportation orders.

The move comes amid increased migrant arrivals over summer, which delayed the regulatory changes now slated for parliamentary submission next month. Plevris emphasized that electronic monitoring would clarify the limited options available to migrants during the 30-day compliance period following the exhaustion of appeals.

To incentivize voluntary deportation, the government is considering offering a €2,000 financial bonus to those who leave willingly. However, Greece's hard-line stance on migration, including a ban on sea-arriving asylum claims from North Africa, has faced criticism from the Council of Europe and human rights organizations.

