Trump Deploys National Guard to Combat Crime in Washington Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to Washington D.C., aiming to reduce crime through federal control. Despite local crime rates declining, Trump declared a public safety emergency, sparking criticism and debate over federal intervention and effectiveness in addressing homelessness and crime in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:11 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard across Washington D.C. on Monday, alongside taking over control of the city's police department, as a measure to combat rising crime rates. This decision comes despite evidence from the city's mayor that crime is on a downturn.

Declaring a public safety emergency, Trump compared Washington's crime rates unfavorably with those in cities across Iraq, Brazil, and Colombia. He also revealed plans to clear homeless encampments from public parks, asserting a broader law enforcement agenda focused on reclaiming the city's safety.

While Trump views federal intervention as imperative, questions regarding its efficacy were raised. Local officials, including D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser, argued about the allocation of resources. Meanwhile, federal law enforcement, including FBI agents, will aid the effort, signaling a significant federal push in the capital's law enforcement landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

