Trump Hints at Possible Tariff Extension Amid Negotiations with China

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential delay in the implementation of increased tariffs on Chinese imports while speaking to reporters on Monday. Although he refrained from confirming a specific decision, Trump emphasized China's positive engagement in trade negotiations with the U.S.

"We'll see what happens," Trump commented, highlighting the beneficial dynamic between the two nations. He praised the hefty tariffs China is contributing to the United States as part of the ongoing talks.

The President also underlined his favorable rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting that the bilateral dialogue continues to proceed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)