India Launches 4th ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign to Unite Citizens in Patriotism

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has officially launched the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, calling on citizens across the country to proudly display the Indian National Flag — the Tiranga — in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that this year’s campaign will see unprecedented youth participation, with over 5 lakh volunteers already registered to inspire people to join the movement.

“Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign — it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag. It instills patriotism, fosters civic pride, and spreads awareness about the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence,” said Shekhawat.

A Deeply Personal Connection to the National Flag

The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, first launched in 2022, was conceived to transform the relationship between citizens and the National Flag from a formal, institutional association into a deeply personal and emotional bond. By encouraging citizens to hoist the flag at their homes, the campaign promotes not only symbolic pride but also active participation in nation-building.

The Tiranga serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless Indians during the freedom struggle, as well as a pledge to uphold the nation’s core values — unity, integrity, and progress.

Coordinated National Effort

The Ministry of Culture, as the nodal ministry, is working closely with State Governments, Union Territories, educational institutions, community organisations, and the general public to ensure the widest possible participation. Citizens are encouraged to share photographs and stories of their celebrations on social media using the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

At the press conference, Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, presented a detailed overview of the campaign. Shri Abhijit Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Shri Samir Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Jal Shakti, outlined the events and initiatives their respective ministries will conduct as part of the celebrations. Senior officials from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also attended.

More Than Just Flag Hoisting

Over the last three years, Har Ghar Tiranga has evolved into a nationwide people’s movement, making Independence Day a vibrant, participatory celebration that reflects India’s unity in diversity. Activities under the campaign include:

Community flag hoisting events and cultural programs.

Educational drives on the history and significance of the Tiranga.

Volunteer-led outreach to rural and remote areas to ensure inclusivity.

Digital engagement campaigns encouraging citizens to share personal stories and photographs.

Looking Ahead to Independence Day 2025

The 2025 edition aims to surpass previous years in scale and impact, building on the enthusiasm generated since the campaign’s inception. With large-scale volunteer mobilisation and multi-ministry collaboration, the government hopes to see the Tiranga flying proudly in every home across the nation this Independence Day.