Crackdown on Exotic Wildlife Trafficking at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai airport officials have uncovered a significant wildlife trafficking operation involving an Indian citizen who attempted to bring 100 spiders, reptiles, and mammals from Bangkok. The incident marks the second wildlife smuggling attempt thwarted in just three days, raising concerns over increasing illicit trade in exotic species.

The accused concealed nearly a hundred spider species, including tarantulas, as well as iguanas, meerkats, turtles, and lizards inside biscuit boxes. Following the discovery, experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) were called in to ensure the proper care of the captured wildlife and provide necessary medical support.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has mandated the immediate deportation of the seized animals under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES guidelines. Earlier, another smuggler was apprehended with 54 exotic animals, highlighting an urgent need for increased vigilance against wildlife trafficking at transit hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)