Left Menu

Crackdown on Exotic Wildlife Trafficking at Mumbai Airport

Customs officials at Mumbai airport intercepted an Indian citizen attempting to smuggle 100 spiders, iguanas, meerkats, turtles, and other exotic wildlife from Bangkok. RAWW experts helped stabilize the seized animals, while the WCCB ordered their deportation per wildlife protection regulations. Another suspect was caught earlier with 54 exotic animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:40 IST
Crackdown on Exotic Wildlife Trafficking at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai airport officials have uncovered a significant wildlife trafficking operation involving an Indian citizen who attempted to bring 100 spiders, reptiles, and mammals from Bangkok. The incident marks the second wildlife smuggling attempt thwarted in just three days, raising concerns over increasing illicit trade in exotic species.

The accused concealed nearly a hundred spider species, including tarantulas, as well as iguanas, meerkats, turtles, and lizards inside biscuit boxes. Following the discovery, experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) were called in to ensure the proper care of the captured wildlife and provide necessary medical support.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has mandated the immediate deportation of the seized animals under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES guidelines. Earlier, another smuggler was apprehended with 54 exotic animals, highlighting an urgent need for increased vigilance against wildlife trafficking at transit hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025