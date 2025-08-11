Judicial Dynamics: Justice Kumar's Role Re-defined Amidst Controversy

Justice Prashant Kumar, involved in a significant judicial controversy, continues his duties at the Allahabad High Court. Initially barred by the Supreme Court from handling criminal cases, the order faced backlash, leading to a revision. Critical remarks against Justice Kumar were removed, allowing him to focus on civil matters.

The Supreme Court's August 4 order criticized Justice Kumar's approach to civil disputes, claiming his reasoning sidelined the judicial process's integrity. The court's directive, perceived as punitive, was resisted by high court judges, signaling internal discontent.

Following discussions, the order was partially retracted, underscoring the judiciary's need to maintain its dignity. Justice Kumar, now associated with senior judge Justice Arindam Sinha, will address civil issues, including family court appeals, under the new judicial roster.

