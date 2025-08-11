IEPFA Engages 530 Nodal Officers to Boost Investor Protection and Claim Efficiency

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, convened a high-level meeting with Nodal Officers from companies across India to strengthen investor protection mechanisms, improve corporate compliance, and accelerate the settlement of pending claims.

The meeting, chaired by Mrs. Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, brought together 530 participants — 25 officers attending in person at the IEPFA headquarters in New Delhi and 505 officers joining virtually from across the country.

Advancing Towards a Technology-Driven Claims Process

At the core of the discussions was the upcoming Integrated Portal — a one-stop digital platform aimed at streamlining the investor claim process. The revamped portal will feature the new IEPF-5 form for claimants and the e-Verification Report (EVR) to be submitted by Nodal Officers. Both are expected to be officially notified soon and are designed to speed up verification and approval timelines.

Mrs. Akella emphasised that the initiative represents “a major leap towards efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence in the claims process”. The portal will integrate multiple functions, from claim tracking to verification, enabling real-time status updates for investors and reducing processing bottlenecks.

Renewed Compliance Push for Form IEPF-1A

A key compliance focus of the meeting was the recently re-notified Form IEPF-1A. Companies that have yet to comply with the 2019 directive were urged to submit the required data by 30th August 2025.

IEPFA officials explained that timely and accurate submission of this form is critical for ensuring faster claim processing and reducing disparities in approved claim amounts. In many cases, although companies certify a certain value of unpaid dividends or shares, incomplete or unclear supporting records lead to lower claim approvals. With complete Form IEPF-1A data, the Authority will be able to precisely match and verify claims, benefiting both investors and companies.

“Saksham Niveshak” – A 100-Day Investor Outreach Drive

The meeting also spotlighted the “Saksham Niveshak” campaign, a 100-day nationwide initiative running from July 28 to November 6, 2025. The campaign urges companies to:

Proactively trace unclaimed investors and beneficiaries

Update KYC and nomination details

Disburse pending dividends before they are transferred to the IEPF

To achieve these goals, companies are encouraged to adopt technology-driven tools, such as AI-enabled claimant tracing, data analytics, and digital campaigns, alongside more traditional outreach measures like webinars and physical awareness drives. Companies may also engage third-party specialists to enhance campaign effectiveness.

Key Directives and Action Points from the Meeting

Launch of Integrated Portal – Prepare for transition to the new IEPF-5 form and EVR process for more efficient claim handling. Form IEPF-1A Compliance – Submit accurate and complete records by 30 August 2025 to avoid delays and discrepancies. Investor Engagement – Implement innovative outreach strategies under “Saksham Niveshak” to locate claimants and release unclaimed funds before statutory transfer deadlines.

Strengthening Investor Confidence

The IEPFA reiterated that these initiatives align with its broader mission to protect investor interests, enhance transparency in corporate governance, and improve the ease of reclaiming unclaimed financial assets.

“Our collective efforts, combined with technology-driven solutions, will not only accelerate claim settlements but also ensure that rightful owners get their dues without unnecessary delays,” Mrs. Akella said.

The meeting concluded with a call for active collaboration between the IEPFA and corporate Nodal Officers to ensure that no investor is left behind in the reclamation process.