Trump's Controversial National Guard Deployment in D.C.

President Donald Trump deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., asserting control over the city's police. This unprecedented move, bypassing elected leaders, highlights Trump's aggressive use of executive authority in his second term. The deployment is part of his campaign to combat perceived lawlessness in Democratic cities.

Updated: 12-08-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 01:43 IST
Donald Trump

In a sweeping display of executive authority, President Donald Trump has ordered 800 National Guard troops into Washington, D.C., temporarily assuming control of the city's police department. This bold move circumvents local leadership, emphasizing Trump's unorthodox approach in his second presidential term.

Trump justified the deployment, claiming it was essential to combat rising urban crime, although statistics indicate a recent drop in violent incidents. This marks the second instance of Trump deploying troops to Democratically controlled cities, igniting controversy as a federal trial in San Francisco questions his legal standing.

Amid this backdrop, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser seeks to collaborate with federal authorities, despite contesting Trump's portrayal of rampant crime. The ongoing tension underscores Trump's intensified rhetoric on law and order, as he hints at broader federal interventions in major cities with Democratic leadership.

