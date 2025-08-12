Military Roles in Domestic Law Enforcement: A Legal Tug-of-War

In a pivotal trial commencing in San Francisco, allegations are levied against President Donald Trump's administration for potentially breaching federal law by employing military forces in immigration raids across Los Angeles. At the heart of the issue is the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the use of military personnel in domestic law enforcement roles.

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman testified, shedding light on the military's defensive measures during the operations, suggesting that troops under threat from protests could establish security perimeters. This has ignited a debate on the appropriate federal and state balance of power.

The legality of this federalization of the California National Guard and its subsequent impact on state autonomy are underscrutiny. California contends this move overstepped federal authority, requesting a judicial order to return command of the Guard to the state, highlighting the broader implications for civil-military relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)